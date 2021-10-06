Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Sabre worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.