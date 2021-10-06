Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.