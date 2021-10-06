Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,635,000 after acquiring an additional 697,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $67,171,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

DLTR opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

