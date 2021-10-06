Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

