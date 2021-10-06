Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $373.77 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.