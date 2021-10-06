Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $73.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

