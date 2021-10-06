Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Coherus BioSciences worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 60,474 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,552. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

