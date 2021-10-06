Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

