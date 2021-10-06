CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $16.23. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 71,013 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 69.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 148,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

