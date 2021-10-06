Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 796,460 shares of company stock worth $93,672,764. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Shares of NET opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -272.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

