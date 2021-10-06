Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON:CBG traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,509 ($19.72). 143,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,041. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,554.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,567.99.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

