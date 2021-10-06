Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 7,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,436. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

