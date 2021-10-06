Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.00

Shares of Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.12), with a volume of 715755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.15).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.23. The stock has a market cap of £534.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

