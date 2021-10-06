Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 4,748 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16.

NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 29,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,158. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $312.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVEO. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

