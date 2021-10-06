Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

