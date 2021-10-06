Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,831 shares of company stock worth $32,995,612. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

