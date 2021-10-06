Citigroup Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONO opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONO. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

