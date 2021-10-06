Citigroup Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 163.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $14,818,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,769,280. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

