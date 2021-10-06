Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $391.85 on Monday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,654.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

