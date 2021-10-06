Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cigna worth $4,172,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.76. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

