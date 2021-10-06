CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,010. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $289.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.