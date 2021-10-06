CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 12,878 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,225,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 23,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,882. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

