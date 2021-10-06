CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.86. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,615. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.93 and a 1 year high of $170.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00.

