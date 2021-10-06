CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $630,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1,350.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $39.62.

