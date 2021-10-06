CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.39. 14,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.10. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of -138.50, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

