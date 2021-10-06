CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,766. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.