CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,338 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,751. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

