Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Trading Up 4.5%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $64.87. 23,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,269,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

