Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,095. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $598.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

