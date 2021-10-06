ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.74 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

