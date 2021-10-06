ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. 53,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.23 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

