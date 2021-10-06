CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CFBK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 1,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

