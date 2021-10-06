Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 18,220 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $42.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $548,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Securities by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

