Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.55

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 8706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $760,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $888,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,268,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,149,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

