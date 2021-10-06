Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 63,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,400,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.