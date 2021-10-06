Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 63,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,400,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

