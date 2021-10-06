Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,587,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,946 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $2,376,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. 3,333,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,845. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

