Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.00 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00011525 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $119.00 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

