CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post $6.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.72 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.93. 65,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $101.66.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

