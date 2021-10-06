Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 588,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.42 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 in the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 170.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 327,913 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

