Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 169,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in AT&T by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,450,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

