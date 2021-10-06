Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,041. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

