Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.25. 4,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,956. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,260 shares of company stock worth $32,334,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

