Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.73. 1,238,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

