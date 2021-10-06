Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,132 shares of company stock worth $158,225,648. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

