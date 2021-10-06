Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,658 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 51.5% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 28.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,538. The stock has a market cap of $383.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

