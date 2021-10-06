Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,280 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 490,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 237,754 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $5,670,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

