Carry Price Up 27.4% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Carry has a total market cap of $91.77 million and approximately $60.66 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00100562 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002646 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

