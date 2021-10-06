CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 350.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 754,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,434,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,293.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,538 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

