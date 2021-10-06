CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 217,633 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 107,717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

