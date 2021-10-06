Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.06. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.76. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

